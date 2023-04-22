FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) At $2.68: What To Do?

In last trading session, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) saw 2.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.68 trading at $0.1 or 3.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $280.65M. That closing price of FTCI’s stock is at a discount of -129.1% from its 52-week high price of $6.14 and is indicating a premium of 33.58% from its 52-week low price of $1.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.88%, in the last five days FTCI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/17/23 when the stock touched $2.68 price level, adding 7.27% to its value on the day. FTC Solar Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.29% in past 5-day. FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) showed a performance of 32.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.5 million shares which calculate 3.48 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.61 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -235.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.94% for stock’s current value.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that FTC Solar Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 22.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 77.61% while that of industry is 33.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 55.00% in the current quarter and calculating 61.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 134.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $38.18 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $55.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $49.55 million and $30.72 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -23.00% while estimating it to be 79.80% for the next quarter.

FTCI Dividends

FTC Solar Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 54.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.60% institutions for FTC Solar Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at FTCI for having 4.58 million shares of worth $12.27 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 4.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hill City Capital, LP, which was holding about 4.18 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.2 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.31 million shares of worth $11.56 million or 4.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.32 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.92 million in the company or a holder of 1.28% of company’s stock.