Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.21?

In last trading session, Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) saw 1.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.21 trading at -$0.09 or -6.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $129.13M. That closing price of FSP’s stock is at a discount of -368.6% from its 52-week high price of $5.67 and is indicating a premium of 4.13% from its 52-week low price of $1.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.92%, in the last five days FSP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/19/23 when the stock touched $1.21 price level, adding 11.03% to its value on the day. Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s shares saw a change of -55.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.68% in past 5-day. Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP) showed a performance of -28.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.84 million shares which calculate 0.85 days to cover the short interests.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Franklin Street Properties Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -51.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -15.00% while that of industry is -4.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 33.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -6.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $39.07 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $39.01 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $42.26 million and $41.3 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -7.60% while estimating it to be -5.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.70% during past 5 years.

FSP Dividends

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 01 and May 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX:FSP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.34% institutions for Franklin Street Properties Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at FSP for having 15.57 million shares of worth $42.5 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 15.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 10.92 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.8 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.9 million shares of worth $18.84 million or 6.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.49 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $14.45 million in the company or a holder of 5.32% of company’s stock.