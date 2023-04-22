EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Stock Ripped -3.67% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) saw 5.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.59 trading at -$0.14 or -0.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.65B. That closing price of EQT’s stock is at a discount of -59.47% from its 52-week high price of $51.97 and is indicating a premium of 13.78% from its 52-week low price of $28.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For EQT Corporation (EQT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.39 in the current quarter.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.43%, in the last five days EQT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/17/23 when the stock touched $32.59 price level, adding 4.76% to its value on the day. EQT Corporation’s shares saw a change of -3.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.66% in past 5-day. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) showed a performance of 10.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.5 million shares which calculate 2.89 days to cover the short interests.

EQT Corporation (EQT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that EQT Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -22.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 6.43% while that of industry is -19.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 71.60% in the current quarter and calculating -84.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -49.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.77 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.17 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $2.5 billion and $1.61 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -29.00% while estimating it to be -27.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 47.00% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 223.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.11%.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.35% institutions for EQT Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at EQT for having 46.7 million shares of worth $1.52 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 12.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 38.92 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.27 billion.

On the other hand, American Balanced Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 11.45 million shares of worth $373.16 million or 3.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.62 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $346.07 million in the company or a holder of 2.89% of company’s stock.