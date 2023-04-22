DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) 36.0% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) saw 1.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.11 trading at $0.56 or 4.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.16B. That closing price of DLO’s stock is at a discount of -138.34% from its 52-week high price of $33.63 and is indicating a premium of 36.0% from its 52-week low price of $9.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DLocal Limited (DLO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.11 in the current quarter.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.13%, in the last five days DLO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the stock touched $14.11 price level, adding 1.19% to its value on the day. DLocal Limited’s shares saw a change of -9.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.44% in past 5-day. DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) showed a performance of -8.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.3 million shares which calculate 6.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.64 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.01% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -77.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 14.95% for stock’s current value.

DLocal Limited (DLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DLocal Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -29.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 45.95% while that of industry is 14.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 37.50% in the current quarter and calculating 30.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 50.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $133.74 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $148.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $87.45 million and $101.18 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 52.90% while estimating it to be 46.40% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 37.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.50%.

DLO Dividends

DLocal Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.29% institutions for DLocal Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. General Atlantic, L.P. is the top institutional holder at DLO for having 57.66 million shares of worth $813.59 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 19.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 16.05 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $226.46 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.1 million shares of worth $71.93 million or 1.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.63 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $51.21 million in the company or a holder of 1.23% of company’s stock.