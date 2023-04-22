Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) Drops -2.45%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In last trading session, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) saw 2.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.39 trading at -$0.06 or -2.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.35B. That closing price of CIG’s stock is at a discount of -5.02% from its 52-week high price of $2.51 and is indicating a premium of 28.03% from its 52-week low price of $1.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.45%, in the last five days CIG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/17/23 when the stock touched $2.39 price level, adding 4.02% to its value on the day. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s shares saw a change of 19.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.85% in past 5-day. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) showed a performance of 25.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.88 million shares which calculate 0.76 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.14 to the stock, which implies a fall of -11.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.14. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 10.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.46% for stock’s current value.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.00%.

CIG Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.47% institutions for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the top institutional holder at CIG for having 30.56 million shares of worth $62.04 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 2.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 16.97 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.45 million.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.77 million shares of worth $14.83 million or 0.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.48 million shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $9.82 million in the company or a holder of 0.31% of company’s stock.