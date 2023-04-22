CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Shares Are Up 26.09% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In last trading session, CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) saw 1.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.23 trading at $0.03 or 12.20% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.54M. That closing price of CNEY’s stock is at a discount of -1165.22% from its 52-week high price of $2.91 and is indicating a premium of 26.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.20%, in the last five days CNEY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/21/23 when the stock touched $0.23 price level, adding 4.17% to its value on the day. CN Energy Group. Inc.’s shares saw a change of -70.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30.46% in past 5-day. CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) showed a performance of -1.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 63640.0 shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.70% during past 5 years.

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group. Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.08% institutions for CN Energy Group. Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at CNEY for having 23900.0 shares of worth $18403.0. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.