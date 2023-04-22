Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Stock Has Fallen -31.16% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) saw 2.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.32 trading at $0.04 or 14.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.61M. That closing price of BRSH’s stock is at a discount of -1112.5% from its 52-week high price of $3.88 and is indicating a premium of 65.62% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 278.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.16%, in the last five days BRSH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/21/23 when the stock touched $0.32 price level, adding 11.11% to its value on the day. Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s shares saw a change of -31.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.04% in past 5-day. Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) showed a performance of 19.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 79520.0 shares which calculate 0.6 days to cover the short interests.

BRSH Dividends

Bruush Oral Care Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.30% institutions for Bruush Oral Care Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at BRSH for having 1.0 million shares of worth $0.47 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 8.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CVI Holdings, LLC, which was holding about 0.5 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.23 million.