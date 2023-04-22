Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Boosted 47.35% So Far In 2023, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.55 trading at $0.67 or 6.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $814.46M. That closing price of AVDL’s stock is at a premium of 0.76% from its 52-week high price of $10.47 and is indicating a premium of 90.05% from its 52-week low price of $1.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 640.89K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.78%, in the last five days AVDL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/21/23 when the stock touched $10.55 price level, adding 0.19% to its value on the day. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares saw a change of 47.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.46% in past 5-day. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) showed a performance of 21.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.0 million shares which calculate 4.29 days to cover the short interests.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 78.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 52.84% while that of industry is 12.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20.00% in the current quarter and calculating 73.80% increase in the next quarter.

And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.46 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.30% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -73.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

AVDL Dividends

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.17% institutions for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc that are currently holding shares of the company. RTW Investments LP is the top institutional holder at AVDL for having 5.74 million shares of worth $41.11 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 7.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Gendell, Jeffrey L., which was holding about 5.12 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36.66 million.

On the other hand, Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund and Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.38 million shares of worth $1.89 million or 0.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 67482.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.34 million in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.