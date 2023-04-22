Analysts Say Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) Can Really Get To $12.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) saw 1.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.30 trading at $0.6 or 5.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $449.57M. That closing price of AMAM’s stock is at a discount of -6.26% from its 52-week high price of $13.07 and is indicating a premium of 96.91% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.13%, in the last five days AMAM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/21/23 when the stock touched $12.30 price level, adding 0.4% to its value on the day. Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of 441.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.90% in past 5-day. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) showed a performance of 35.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.89 million shares which calculate 0.2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -36.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 2.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 51.22% for stock’s current value.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -7.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.95 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.95 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -14.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.70%.

AMAM Dividends

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.72% institutions for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Darwin Global Management, Ltd. is the top institutional holder at AMAM for having 7.58 million shares of worth $93.29 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 19.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 2.7 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $33.16 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.36 million shares of worth $16.75 million or 3.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.27 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $15.57 million in the company or a holder of 3.28% of company’s stock.