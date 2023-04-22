Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Shares Rebounded -13.73% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) saw 4.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.51 trading at -$0.09 or -15.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.39M. That closing price of ALLR’s stock is at a discount of -23096.08% from its 52-week high price of $118.30 and is indicating a discount of -13.73% from its 52-week low price of $0.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$7.88 in the current quarter.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -15.31%, in the last five days ALLR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the stock touched $0.51 price level, adding 83.81% to its value on the day. Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -95.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -64.58% in past 5-day. Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) showed a performance of -86.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 59080.0 shares which calculate 0.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 93.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1468.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1468.63% for stock’s current value.

ALLR Dividends

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.42% institutions for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at ALLR for having 1108.0 shares of worth $11393.0. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 841.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8648.0.