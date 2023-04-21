With 56.18% Distance From Low, Is BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) saw 7.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.49 trading at $0.05 or 0.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.84B. That closing price of BLU’s stock is at a discount of -0.07% from its 52-week high price of $14.50 and is indicating a premium of 56.18% from its 52-week low price of $6.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.18 in the current quarter.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.35%, in the last five days BLU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/20/23 when the stock touched $14.49 price level, adding 0.07% to its value on the day. BELLUS Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of 76.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 101.53% in past 5-day. BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) showed a performance of 87.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.74 million shares which calculate 15.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.81 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.35% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -38.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.79% for stock’s current value.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BELLUS Health Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 49.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -36.36% while that of industry is 10.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -38.50% in the current quarter and calculating -11.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -37.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

Company posted $4k and $4k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -46.30% during past 5 years.

BLU Dividends

BELLUS Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.42% institutions for BELLUS Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at BLU for having 12.45 million shares of worth $102.36 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 9.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, which was holding about 8.89 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73.08 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.07 million shares of worth $20.42 million or 1.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.86 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7.09 million in the company or a holder of 0.68% of company’s stock.