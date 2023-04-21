With 49.34% Distance From Low, Is Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Still Renewed For Growth?

In recent trading session, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.52 trading at $0.14 or 10.14% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $189.50M. That most recent trading price of CTXR’s stock is at a discount of -12.5% from its 52-week high price of $1.71 and is indicating a premium of 49.34% from its 52-week low price of $0.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 846.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.14%, in the last five days CTXR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/17/23 when the stock touched $1.52 price level, adding 11.11% to its value on the day. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 92.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.32% in past 5-day. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) showed a performance of 53.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.97 million shares which calculate 19.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 77.21% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -557.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -163.16% for stock’s current value.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 38.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 39.13% while that of industry is 12.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.40% during past 5 years.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 10 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.48% institutions for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CTXR for having 6.01 million shares of worth $4.75 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 32.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.33 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.84 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.76 million shares of worth $4.55 million or 20.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.82 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.2 million in the company or a holder of 9.80% of company’s stock.