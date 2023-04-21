With 20.82% Distance From Low, Is Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) saw 1.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.93 trading at -$0.93 or -6.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $893.47M. That closing price of BYND’s stock is at a discount of -240.56% from its 52-week high price of $47.44 and is indicating a premium of 20.82% from its 52-week low price of $11.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.71 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.26%, in the last five days BYND remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/14/23 when the stock touched $13.93 price level, adding 9.37% to its value on the day. Beyond Meat Inc.’s shares saw a change of 13.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.07% in past 5-day. Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) showed a performance of -10.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.74 million shares which calculate 9.83 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.92 to the stock, which implies a fall of -7.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -43.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 64.11% for stock’s current value.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Beyond Meat Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 39.65% while that of industry is -17.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 36.10% in the current quarter and calculating 39.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -6.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $91.7 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $121.94 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $109.45 million and $147.04 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -16.20% while estimating it to be -17.10% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -99.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

BYND Dividends

Beyond Meat Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.84% institutions for Beyond Meat Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at BYND for having 6.02 million shares of worth $74.15 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 9.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.12 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $50.76 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.65 million shares of worth $23.44 million or 2.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.45 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $20.6 million in the company or a holder of 2.28% of company’s stock.