With -1.31% Distance From Low, Could Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Post Further Gains?

In recent trading session, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) saw 1.8 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $182.76 trading at -$10.29 or -5.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $22.53B. That most recent trading price of ALB’s stock is at a discount of -83.05% from its 52-week high price of $334.55 and is indicating a discount of -1.31% from its 52-week low price of $185.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.33%, in the last five days ALB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the stock touched $182.76 price level, adding 13.88% to its value on the day. Albemarle Corporation’s shares saw a change of -15.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.41% in past 5-day. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) showed a performance of -15.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.24 million shares which calculate 3.63 days to cover the short interests.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Albemarle Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -28.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 23.27% while that of industry is -8.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 194.10% in the current quarter and calculating 86.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 54.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.73 billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.78 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $1.13 billion and $1.48 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 142.50% while estimating it to be 88.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43.50% during past 5 years.

ALB Dividends

Albemarle Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.95% institutions for Albemarle Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ALB for having 14.17 million shares of worth $3.07 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 12.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 9.21 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.0 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.49 million shares of worth $923.52 million or 2.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.7 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $713.61 million in the company or a holder of 2.30% of company’s stock.