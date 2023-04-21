UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Plunges -5.23% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.08 trading at -$0.09 or -2.84% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $511.19M. That most recent trading price of TIGR’s stock is at a discount of -87.99% from its 52-week high price of $5.79 and is indicating a premium of 4.22% from its 52-week low price of $2.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 863.58K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.84%, in the last five days TIGR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/17/23 when the stock touched $3.08 price level, adding 7.51% to its value on the day. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s shares saw a change of -9.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.23% in past 5-day. UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) showed a performance of 2.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.48 million shares which calculate 7.46 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.83% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.46 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.32. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -105.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.34% for stock’s current value.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $270.89 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.10% during past 5 years.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between June 08 and June 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.07% institutions for UP Fintech Holding Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TIGR for having 1.98 million shares of worth $6.17 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 1.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 0.91 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.83 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.92 million shares of worth $2.87 million or 0.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.16 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.49 million in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.