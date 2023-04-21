Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Surged 0.19% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) saw 12.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.50 trading at -$0.54 or -1.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $63.36B. That closing price of UBER’s stock is at a discount of -19.3% from its 52-week high price of $37.58 and is indicating a premium of 36.83% from its 52-week low price of $19.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 24.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 44 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 6 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 34 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.69%, in the last five days UBER remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the stock touched $31.50 price level, adding 4.34% to its value on the day. Uber Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 27.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.19% in past 5-day. Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) showed a performance of -4.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 52.85 million shares which calculate 2.53 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $48.53 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $27.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -138.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 14.29% for stock’s current value.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Uber Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 97.42% while that of industry is 11.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 97.40% in the current quarter and calculating 95.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

33 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.73 billion for the same. And 32 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.12 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $6.85 billion and $8.07 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 27.40% while estimating it to be 12.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 98.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.17%.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.46% institutions for Uber Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at UBER for having 170.88 million shares of worth $4.23 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 8.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 127.6 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.16 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 53.14 million shares of worth $1.41 billion or 2.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26.62 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $705.45 million in the company or a holder of 1.33% of company’s stock.