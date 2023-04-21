TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Has Risen 39.74% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In recent trading session, TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $86.25 trading at $7.2 or 9.10% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.70B. That most recent trading price of TMDX’s stock is at a premium of 3.21% from its 52-week high price of $83.48 and is indicating a premium of 76.39% from its 52-week low price of $20.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 471.07K if we extend that period to 3-months.

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.10%, in the last five days TMDX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/21/23 when the stock touched $86.25 price level, adding 4.15% to its value on the day. TransMedics Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 39.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30.22% in past 5-day. TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) showed a performance of 16.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.85 million shares which calculate 4.24 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $78.60 to the stock, which implies a fall of -9.73% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $74.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $85.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 1.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 14.2% for stock’s current value.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TransMedics Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 104.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 28.46% while that of industry is 9.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 31.60% in the current quarter and calculating 43.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 57.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $32.55 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $34.62 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $15.88 million and $20.52 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 105.00% while estimating it to be 68.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.60% during past 5 years.

TMDX Dividends

TransMedics Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.35% institutions for TransMedics Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at TMDX for having 3.28 million shares of worth $202.24 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 10.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.31 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $142.62 million.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.42 million shares of worth $87.96 million or 4.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.16 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $71.39 million in the company or a holder of 3.62% of company’s stock.