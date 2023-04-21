The NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG) Down Almost -12.97% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In recent trading session, The NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG) saw 1.03 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.14 trading at $0.1 or 9.63% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $13.22M. That most recent trading price of NFTG’s stock is at a discount of -351.75% from its 52-week high price of $5.15 and is indicating a premium of 11.4% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 681.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

The NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.63%, in the last five days NFTG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/17/23 when the stock touched $1.14 price level, adding 21.38% to its value on the day. The NFT Gaming Company Inc.’s shares saw a change of -71.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.38% in past 5-day. The NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG) showed a performance of -12.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22000.0 shares which calculate 0.41 days to cover the short interests.

NFTG Dividends

The NFT Gaming Company Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for The NFT Gaming Company Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.