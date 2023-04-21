The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV), Stock Drops -69.54% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) saw 1.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.19 trading at -$0.09 or -3.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $466.75M. That closing price of LEV’s stock is at a discount of -230.14% from its 52-week high price of $7.23 and is indicating a premium of 23.29% from its 52-week low price of $1.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 966.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Lion Electric Company (LEV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.95%, in the last five days LEV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the stock touched $2.19 price level, adding 15.12% to its value on the day. The Lion Electric Company’s shares saw a change of -2.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.33% in past 5-day. The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) showed a performance of 15.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.07 million shares which calculate 13.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.90 to the stock, which implies a rise of 43.85% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -219.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.68% for stock’s current value.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Lion Electric Company is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -15.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -46.15% while that of industry is 11.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 104.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $52.37 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $67.76 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023.

LEV Dividends

The Lion Electric Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 49.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.76% institutions for The Lion Electric Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada is the top institutional holder at LEV for having 77.14 million shares of worth $172.8 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 34.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 5.11 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.45 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.08 million shares of worth $11.38 million or 2.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.17 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.63 million in the company or a holder of 0.53% of company’s stock.