Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) 7.45% Up Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above $4.98?

In recent trading session, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) saw 0.79 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $69.59 trading at $3.53 or 5.35% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.68B. That most recent trading price of THC’s stock is at a discount of -31.96% from its 52-week high price of $91.83 and is indicating a premium of 47.28% from its 52-week low price of $36.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.58 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.35%, in the last five days THC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/21/23 when the stock touched $69.59 price level, adding 1.89% to its value on the day. Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s shares saw a change of 42.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.45% in past 5-day. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) showed a performance of 23.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.57 million shares which calculate 2.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $73.53 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.36% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $60.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $95.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -36.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.78% for stock’s current value.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tenet Healthcare Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 27.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -21.76% while that of industry is 17.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 173.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.00% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -56.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.69%.

THC Dividends

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.13% institutions for Tenet Healthcare Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at THC for having 11.3 million shares of worth $785.29 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 10.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 10.15 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $704.95 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.34 million shares of worth $231.87 million or 3.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.22 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $223.64 million in the company or a holder of 2.98% of company’s stock.