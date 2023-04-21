Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) At $2.12: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) saw 1.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.12 trading at $0.03 or 1.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $149.82M. That closing price of TLS’s stock is at a discount of -490.09% from its 52-week high price of $12.51 and is indicating a premium of 4.72% from its 52-week low price of $2.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 704.40K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.44%, in the last five days TLS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/14/23 when the stock touched $2.12 price level, adding 18.15% to its value on the day. Telos Corporation’s shares saw a change of -58.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.86% in past 5-day. Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) showed a performance of -14.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.57 million shares which calculate 1.61 days to cover the short interests.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Telos Corporation (TLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Telos Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -75.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -347.37% while that of industry is 10.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 59.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $76.02 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $101.93 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -43.10% during past 5 years.

TLS Dividends

Telos Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.46% institutions for Telos Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TLS for having 4.15 million shares of worth $21.1 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 5.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.98 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.27 million.

On the other hand, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.87 million shares of worth $14.61 million or 4.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.4 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $12.24 million in the company or a holder of 3.58% of company’s stock.