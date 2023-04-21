Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) 45.65% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) saw 14.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.46 trading at $0.14 or 41.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $61.61M. That closing price of SUNL’s stock is at a discount of -963.04% from its 52-week high price of $4.89 and is indicating a premium of 45.65% from its 52-week low price of $0.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 334.58K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 41.04%, in the last five days SUNL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/20/23 when the stock touched $0.46 price level, adding 36.11% to its value on the day. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -64.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 38.56% in past 5-day. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) showed a performance of 34.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.51 million shares which calculate 5.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 64.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.60. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -247.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -117.39% for stock’s current value.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -237.50% in the current quarter and calculating -300.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -12.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.47 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $17.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $35.15 million and $28.23 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -73.10% while estimating it to be -39.40% for the next quarter.

SUNL Dividends

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 15 and May 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.20% institutions for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. is the top institutional holder at SUNL for having 7.34 million shares of worth $9.47 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 8.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P., which was holding about 7.05 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.1 million.

On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.8 million shares of worth $2.32 million or 2.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.51 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.87 million in the company or a holder of 1.84% of company’s stock.