Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $12.02?

In recent trading session, Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.02 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.49B. That most recent trading price of SUMO’s stock is at a discount of -4.83% from its 52-week high price of $12.60 and is indicating a premium of 46.51% from its 52-week low price of $6.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) trade information

SUMO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/21/23 when the stock touched $12.02 price level, adding 0.08% to its value on the day. Sumo Logic Inc.’s shares saw a change of 48.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.17% in past 5-day. Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) showed a performance of 1.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.78 million shares which calculate 1.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.03 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.08% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.05. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -0.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.17% for stock’s current value.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sumo Logic Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 66.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.00% while that of industry is 15.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 53.80% in the current quarter and calculating 40.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $80.11 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $84.52 million in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2023. Company posted $67.86 million and $74.11 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 18.10% while estimating it to be 14.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.40% during past 5 years.

SUMO Dividends

Sumo Logic Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.49% institutions for Sumo Logic Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SUMO for having 11.03 million shares of worth $89.36 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 9.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 10.58 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $85.69 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.65 million shares of worth $21.5 million or 2.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.61 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $19.54 million in the company or a holder of 2.17% of company’s stock.