Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV) -3.14% Down Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.28?

In last trading session, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV) saw 4.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.65 trading at $0.03 or 0.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.30B. That closing price of PSLV’s stock is at a discount of -3.82% from its 52-week high price of $8.98 and is indicating a premium of 28.79% from its 52-week low price of $6.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.84 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.35%, in the last five days PSLV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/14/23 when the stock touched $8.65 price level, adding 3.67% to its value on the day. Sprott Physical Silver Trust’s shares saw a change of 4.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.14% in past 5-day. Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV) showed a performance of 13.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.46 million shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.

PSLV Dividends

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 04 and May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE:PSLV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.51% institutions for Sprott Physical Silver Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at PSLV for having 9.18 million shares of worth $75.62 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 1.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Jupiter Asset Management Limited, which was holding about 8.28 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $68.21 million.

On the other hand, Series Portfolios Tr-Palm Valley Capital Fd and Timothy Plan-Defensive Strategies Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.82 million shares of worth $6.74 million or 0.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.58 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.83 million in the company or a holder of 0.12% of company’s stock.