Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) -0.22% Down Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.04?

In last trading session, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) saw 4.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.94 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.88B. That closing price of XM’s stock is at a discount of -48.77% from its 52-week high price of $26.69 and is indicating a premium of 48.05% from its 52-week low price of $9.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Qualtrics International Inc. (XM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 13 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) trade information

XM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/14/23 when the stock touched $17.94 price level, adding 0.22% to its value on the day. Qualtrics International Inc.’s shares saw a change of 72.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.22% in past 5-day. Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) showed a performance of 1.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.61 million shares which calculate 0.36 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.48 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -11.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.33% for stock’s current value.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Qualtrics International Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 69.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 450.00% while that of industry is 16.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 225.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $392.91 million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $406.86 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $335.65 million and $356.37 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.10% while estimating it to be 14.20% for the next quarter.

XM Dividends

Qualtrics International Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 19 and April 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.87% institutions for Qualtrics International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Silver Lake Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at XM for having 24.99 million shares of worth $259.37 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 13.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 10.22 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $106.13 million.

On the other hand, ACAP Strategic Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.88 million shares of worth $29.28 million or 1.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.85 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $28.97 million in the company or a holder of 1.70% of company’s stock.