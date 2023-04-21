Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Has Risen By 20.51 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) saw 1.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.94 trading at $0.24 or 34.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.29M. That closing price of PEV’s stock is at a discount of -804.26% from its 52-week high price of $8.50 and is indicating a premium of 39.36% from its 52-week low price of $0.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 206.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 34.29%, in the last five days PEV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/20/23 when the stock touched $0.94 price level, adding 24.19% to its value on the day. Phoenix Motor Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 38.24% in past 5-day. Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) showed a performance of 20.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6700.0 shares which calculate 0.16 days to cover the short interests.

PEV Dividends

Phoenix Motor Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 84.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.45% institutions for Phoenix Motor Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at PEV for having 10143.0 shares of worth $10751.0. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), which was holding about 9515.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10085.0.