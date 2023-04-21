Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $16.00

In last trading session, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) saw 16.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.76 trading at $0.1 or 0.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $72.27B. That closing price of PBR’s stock is at a discount of -36.39% from its 52-week high price of $16.04 and is indicating a premium of 24.49% from its 52-week low price of $8.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 22.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.8 in the current quarter.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.86%, in the last five days PBR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the stock touched $11.76 price level, adding 5.24% to its value on the day. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s shares saw a change of 10.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.09% in past 5-day. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) showed a performance of 17.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30.97 million shares which calculate 1.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.37 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -36.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 37.33% for stock’s current value.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.60% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -38.94% while that of industry is -38.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -37.00% in the current quarter and calculating -35.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -16.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $26.15 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $26.09 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $27.14 billion and $34.7 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -3.70% while estimating it to be -24.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 235.40% during past 5 years.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.60% institutions for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras that are currently holding shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC is the top institutional holder at PBR for having 209.86 million shares of worth $2.24 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 5.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 59.11 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $629.52 million.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 45.54 million shares of worth $583.86 million or 1.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 37.76 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $465.99 million in the company or a holder of 1.01% of company’s stock.