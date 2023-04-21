Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $24.00

In recent trading session, Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) saw 1.17 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.91 trading at -$1.25 or -20.29% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $129.73M. That most recent trading price of OCUP’s stock is at a discount of -32.38% from its 52-week high price of $6.50 and is indicating a premium of 63.75% from its 52-week low price of $1.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 206.36K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -20.29%, in the last five days OCUP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/20/23 when the stock touched $4.91 price level, adding 24.46% to its value on the day. Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of 39.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.40% in past 5-day. Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) showed a performance of 36.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.67 million shares which calculate 10.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 77.27% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -388.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -266.6% for stock’s current value.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 115.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -127.59% while that of industry is 10.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 57.10% in the current quarter and calculating 36.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -48.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.95 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.98 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.10% during past 5 years.

OCUP Dividends

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 11 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.67% institutions for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Rice, Hall, James & Associates is the top institutional holder at OCUP for having 0.81 million shares of worth $2.85 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 3.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.7 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.48 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.45 million shares of worth $0.91 million or 2.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.22 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.45 million in the company or a holder of 1.08% of company’s stock.