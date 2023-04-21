NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) Is Currently -680.25% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In recent trading session, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) saw 3.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.62 trading at $0.08 or 5.53% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.74M. That most recent trading price of NBY’s stock is at a discount of -680.25% from its 52-week high price of $12.64 and is indicating a premium of 23.46% from its 52-week low price of $1.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17700.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 19.70K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.91 in the current quarter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.53%, in the last five days NBY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/21/23 when the stock touched $1.62 price level, adding 16.92% to its value on the day. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.72% in past 5-day. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) showed a performance of 8.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 89570.0 shares which calculate 6.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.5% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -640.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -640.74% for stock’s current value.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.2 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $2.63 million and $3.04 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 21.70% while estimating it to be 8.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.40% during past 5 years.

NBY Dividends

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 10 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.92% institutions for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at NBY for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.29 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 7.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 17423.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $33974.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 10672.0 shares of worth $41087.0 or 0.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6230.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $23985.0 in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.