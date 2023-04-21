Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Is Down -9.68% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) saw 58.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.20 trading at -$0.42 or -9.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.82B. That closing price of NOK’s stock is at a discount of -28.81% from its 52-week high price of $5.41 and is indicating a premium of 2.86% from its 52-week low price of $4.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.61 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nokia Oyj (NOK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 32 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 19 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.08 in the current quarter.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.09%, in the last five days NOK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/14/23 when the stock touched $4.20 price level, adding 15.49% to its value on the day. Nokia Oyj’s shares saw a change of -9.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.98% in past 5-day. Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) showed a performance of -9.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.67 million shares which calculate 0.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.32 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.61 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.56. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -103.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.76% for stock’s current value.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nokia Oyj is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 3.60. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.21 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.57 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $6 billion and $6.25 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.60% while estimating it to be 5.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 51.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 158.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.72%.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Oyj is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.38% institutions for Nokia Oyj that are currently holding shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership is the top institutional holder at NOK for having 82.23 million shares of worth $345.35 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 1.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, which was holding about 29.79 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $125.13 million.

On the other hand, Artisan International Value Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 63.39 million shares of worth $266.25 million or 1.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.26 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $22.08 million in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.