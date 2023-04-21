NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Jumps 0.72%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw 4.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.95 trading at $0.05 or 0.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $32.59B. That closing price of NWG’s stock is at a discount of -12.23% from its 52-week high price of $7.80 and is indicating a premium of 32.37% from its 52-week low price of $4.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.72%, in the last five days NWG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/20/23 when the stock touched $6.95 price level, adding 1.0% to its value on the day. NatWest Group plc’s shares saw a change of 7.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.02% in past 5-day. NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) showed a performance of 4.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.21 million shares which calculate 1.36 days to cover the short interests.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NatWest Group plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 28.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.78% while that of industry is 6.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 47.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.31%.

NWG Dividends

NatWest Group plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.94% institutions for NatWest Group plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at NWG for having 5.06 million shares of worth $35.19 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Natixis Advisors, L.P., which was holding about 4.51 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $31.34 million.

On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and Steward Fds-Global Equity Income Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.28 million shares of worth $8.87 million or 0.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.76 million shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.27 million in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.