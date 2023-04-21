MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) At $22.89: Does It Look Expensive?

In recent trading session, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) saw 1.92 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.89 trading at -$1.18 or -4.91% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.32B. That most recent trading price of MP’s stock is at a discount of -105.9% from its 52-week high price of $47.13 and is indicating a discount of -2.66% from its 52-week low price of $23.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MP Materials Corp. (MP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.19 in the current quarter.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.91%, in the last five days MP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/17/23 when the stock touched $22.89 price level, adding 18.97% to its value on the day. MP Materials Corp.’s shares saw a change of -5.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.25% in past 5-day. MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) showed a performance of -13.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.25 million shares which calculate 5.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $40.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.92% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $56.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -144.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -31.06% for stock’s current value.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MP Materials Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -20.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -55.95% while that of industry is 14.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -62.00% in the current quarter and calculating -58.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -17.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $87.52 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $92.61 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $166.26 million and $143.56 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -47.40% while estimating it to be -35.50% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 113.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 27.32%.

MP Dividends

MP Materials Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.35% institutions for MP Materials Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Jhl Capital Group Llc is the top institutional holder at MP for having 28.57 million shares of worth $693.76 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 16.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is QVT Financial LP, which was holding about 13.5 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $327.82 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.92 million shares of worth $79.67 million or 1.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.88 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $69.92 million in the company or a holder of 1.62% of company’s stock.