Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Climbs 36.40% In 2023; Is It Attractive Enough At $20.12?

In recent trading session, Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) saw 2.68 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.12 trading at -$1.73 or -7.92% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.93B. That most recent trading price of LTHM’s stock is at a discount of -80.82% from its 52-week high price of $36.38 and is indicating a premium of 9.24% from its 52-week low price of $18.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.66 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.92%, in the last five days LTHM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the stock touched $20.12 price level, adding 14.96% to its value on the day. Livent Corporation’s shares saw a change of 1.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.49% in past 5-day. Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) showed a performance of -0.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.06 million shares which calculate 11.76 days to cover the short interests.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Livent Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -29.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 31.43% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 85.70% in the current quarter and calculating 18.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 31.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $233.48 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $253.49 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $143.5 million and $218.7 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 62.70% while estimating it to be 15.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.50% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 36.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.00%.

LTHM Dividends

Livent Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.80% institutions for Livent Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at LTHM for having 28.77 million shares of worth $573.91 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 16.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 20.0 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $399.03 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 13.29 million shares of worth $265.18 million or 7.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.34 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $106.57 million in the company or a holder of 2.98% of company’s stock.