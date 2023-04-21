Is UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -46.13% Off Its High?

In recent trading session, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) saw 1.33 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.26 trading at -$0.2 or -1.29% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.83B. That most recent trading price of PATH’s stock is at a discount of -46.13% from its 52-week high price of $22.30 and is indicating a premium of 31.85% from its 52-week low price of $10.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For UiPath Inc. (PATH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 13 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.29%, in the last five days PATH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the stock touched $15.26 price level, adding 7.63% to its value on the day. UiPath Inc.’s shares saw a change of 20.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.80% in past 5-day. UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) showed a performance of -5.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 36.8 million shares which calculate 4.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.42 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.42% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -80.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 1.7% for stock’s current value.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that UiPath Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 29.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 71.43% while that of industry is 17.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 166.70% in the current quarter and calculating 200.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $271.74 million for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $283.43 million in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2023. Company posted $245.07 million and $242.22 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.90% while estimating it to be 17.00% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 48.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 31.70%.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 30 and June 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.99% institutions for UiPath Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at PATH for having 44.89 million shares of worth $788.3 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 9.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 28.93 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $367.65 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 26.46 million shares of worth $336.28 million or 5.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.04 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $114.01 million in the company or a holder of 1.92% of company’s stock.