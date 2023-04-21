Is Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL), -65.11% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) saw 9.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $39.47 trading at -$1.56 or -3.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $33.76B. That closing price of MRVL’s stock is at a discount of -65.11% from its 52-week high price of $65.17 and is indicating a premium of 14.49% from its 52-week low price of $33.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.45 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 24 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.29 in the current quarter.

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.80%, in the last five days MRVL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the stock touched $39.47 price level, adding 7.35% to its value on the day. Marvell Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.28% in past 5-day. Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) showed a performance of -4.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.33 million shares which calculate 1.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $56.65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $45.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $100.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -153.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.01% for stock’s current value.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Marvell Technology Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -30.19% while that of industry is 17.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -44.20% in the current quarter and calculating -43.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -7.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

22 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.3 billion for the same. And 22 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.32 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2023. Company posted $1.45 billion and $1.52 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -10.10% while estimating it to be -12.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 63.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.00%.

MRVL Dividends

Marvell Technology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 24 and May 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.02% institutions for Marvell Technology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at MRVL for having 127.98 million shares of worth $4.74 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 14.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 68.21 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.53 billion.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 27.14 million shares of worth $1.01 billion or 3.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 25.33 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.09 billion in the company or a holder of 2.97% of company’s stock.