Is Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ), -24.3% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) saw 3.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.56 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.06B. That closing price of CCJ’s stock is at a discount of -24.3% from its 52-week high price of $31.77 and is indicating a premium of 21.71% from its 52-week low price of $20.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.04 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

CCJ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/14/23 when the stock touched $25.56 price level, adding 3.51% to its value on the day. Cameco Corporation’s shares saw a change of 12.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.15% in past 5-day. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) showed a performance of 0.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.72 million shares which calculate 3.7 days to cover the short interests.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cameco Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 9.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 368.00% while that of industry is 15.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 433.30% in the current quarter and calculating -7.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 30.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $522.41 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $359.01 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $298.54 million and $418.51 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 75.00% while estimating it to be -14.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.10% during past 5 years.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.51% institutions for Cameco Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CCJ for having 14.95 million shares of worth $382.13 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 3.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 14.78 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $377.8 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Capital World Growth and Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 13.94 million shares of worth $356.35 million or 3.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.45 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $292.56 million in the company or a holder of 2.65% of company’s stock.