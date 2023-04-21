InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Is Currently -2609.92% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.31 trading at $0.05 or 3.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.30M. That closing price of INM’s stock is at a discount of -2609.92% from its 52-week high price of $35.50 and is indicating a premium of 29.77% from its 52-week low price of $0.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 671.61K if we extend that period to 3-months.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.97%, in the last five days INM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/20/23 when the stock touched $1.31 price level, adding 20.61% to its value on the day. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -35.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.38% in past 5-day. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) showed a performance of -5.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.12 million shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 359.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $321k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $470k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $5k and $4k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6,320.00% while estimating it to be 11,650.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.80% during past 5 years.

INM Dividends

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 11 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.48% institutions for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at INM for having 97163.0 shares of worth $0.2 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 2.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 17724.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35802.0.