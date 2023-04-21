ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Has Seen A Fall Of -20.35% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In last trading session, ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) saw 3.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.15 trading at -$0.18 or -4.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $952.05M. That closing price of IMGN’s stock is at a discount of -59.76% from its 52-week high price of $6.63 and is indicating a premium of 25.3% from its 52-week low price of $3.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.25 in the current quarter.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.16%, in the last five days IMGN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/19/23 when the stock touched $4.15 price level, adding 5.9% to its value on the day. ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.22% in past 5-day. ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) showed a performance of 5.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.27 million shares which calculate 7.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -430.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 27.71% for stock’s current value.

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ImmunoGen Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -33.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.95% while that of industry is 12.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -150.00% in the current quarter and calculating 4.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.13 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $21.95 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $38.08 million and $14.16 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -47.10% while estimating it to be 55.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.10% during past 5 years.

IMGN Dividends

ImmunoGen Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.86% institutions for ImmunoGen Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at IMGN for having 21.85 million shares of worth $108.4 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 9.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 18.02 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $89.36 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 13.1 million shares of worth $64.97 million or 5.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.61 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $31.58 million in the company or a holder of 2.99% of company’s stock.