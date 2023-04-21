IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Drops -33.10% In 2023; Is It Affordable At $1.40?

In last trading session, IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.40 trading at $0.14 or 11.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $64.10M. That closing price of ICCM’s stock is at a discount of -237.86% from its 52-week high price of $4.73 and is indicating a premium of 46.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 206.26K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.07%, in the last five days ICCM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/20/23 when the stock touched $1.40 price level, adding 3.45% to its value on the day. IceCure Medical Ltd’s shares saw a change of -9.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.34% in past 5-day. IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) showed a performance of 30.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.44 million shares which calculate 1.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.03 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.88. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -248.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -114.29% for stock’s current value.

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that IceCure Medical Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 19.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.74% while that of industry is 4.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 78.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $960k for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.12 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023.

ICCM Dividends

IceCure Medical Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.80% institutions for IceCure Medical Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company.