Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Currently -35.34% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) saw 15.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.63 trading at -$0.21 or -1.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.74B. That closing price of HBAN’s stock is at a discount of -35.34% from its 52-week high price of $15.74 and is indicating a premium of 14.53% from its 52-week low price of $9.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.37 in the current quarter.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.77%, in the last five days HBAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/20/23 when the stock touched $11.63 price level, adding 3.41% to its value on the day. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s shares saw a change of -17.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.65% in past 5-day. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) showed a performance of 3.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 49.31 million shares which calculate 1.59 days to cover the short interests.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -17.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -4.00% while that of industry is 1.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 27.60% in the current quarter and calculating 5.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.9 billion for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.91 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $1.65 billion and $1.75 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.00% while estimating it to be 8.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 61.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.15%.

HBAN Dividends

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 19 and July 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.38% institutions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at HBAN for having 169.5 million shares of worth $1.97 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 11.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 136.93 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.59 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 42.9 million shares of worth $498.92 million or 2.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 33.27 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $386.92 million in the company or a holder of 2.31% of company’s stock.