How To Know If ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Is Expensive At $2.77.

In recent trading session, ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.77 trading at -$0.35 or -11.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $286.63M. That most recent trading price of TDUP’s stock is at a discount of -208.66% from its 52-week high price of $8.55 and is indicating a premium of 73.65% from its 52-week low price of $0.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ThredUp Inc. (TDUP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.2 in the current quarter.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.22%, in the last five days TDUP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/19/23 when the stock touched $2.77 price level, adding 17.56% to its value on the day. ThredUp Inc.’s shares saw a change of 111.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.67% in past 5-day. ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) showed a performance of 13.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.57 million shares which calculate 2.4 days to cover the short interests.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ThredUp Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 100.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 19.57% while that of industry is 2.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 4.80% in the current quarter and calculating 24.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $72.19 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $78.62 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $72.69 million and $76.42 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -0.70% while estimating it to be 2.90% for the next quarter.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.82% institutions for ThredUp Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at TDUP for having 8.06 million shares of worth $22.34 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 11.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which was holding about 7.87 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.8 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8.06 million shares of worth $22.34 million or 12.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.76 million shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7.64 million in the company or a holder of 4.20% of company’s stock.