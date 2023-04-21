Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Drops -1.99%, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) saw 4.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.82 trading at -$0.26 or -1.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.76B. That closing price of HTGC’s stock is at a discount of -43.84% from its 52-week high price of $18.44 and is indicating a premium of 14.66% from its 52-week low price of $10.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.71 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.46 in the current quarter.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.99%, in the last five days HTGC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/19/23 when the stock touched $12.82 price level, adding 2.73% to its value on the day. Hercules Capital Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.79% in past 5-day. Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) showed a performance of 3.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.94 million shares which calculate 3.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.81 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -40.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.4% for stock’s current value.

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hercules Capital Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -4.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 29.05% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 53.30% in the current quarter and calculating 46.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 33.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $102.53 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $106.16 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $65.16 million and $72.11 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 57.40% while estimating it to be 47.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -47.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

HTGC Dividends

Hercules Capital Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 03 and May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25.33% institutions for Hercules Capital Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies, LLC is the top institutional holder at HTGC for having 2.38 million shares of worth $30.68 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 1.67% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, which was holding about 1.77 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.39 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.76 million shares of worth $23.29 million or 1.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.94 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $10.92 million in the company or a holder of 0.72% of company’s stock.