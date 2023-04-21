HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Share Price Recovers 42.47% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In recent trading session, HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) saw 1.74 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $285.89 trading at $15.11 or 5.58% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $75.09B. That most recent trading price of HCA’s stock is at a premium of 2.4% from its 52-week high price of $279.02 and is indicating a premium of 42.47% from its 52-week low price of $164.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 18 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $3.93 in the current quarter.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.58%, in the last five days HCA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/21/23 when the stock touched $285.89 price level, adding 2.75% to its value on the day. HCA Healthcare Inc.’s shares saw a change of 19.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.59% in past 5-day. HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) showed a performance of 12.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.25 million shares which calculate 1.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $288.74 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.99% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $243.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $325.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -13.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 15.0% for stock’s current value.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that HCA Healthcare Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 36.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.72% while that of industry is 17.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -4.60% in the current quarter and calculating 1.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.27 billion for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.49 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $14.95 billion and $14.82 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.20% while estimating it to be 4.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -9.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.25%.

HCA Dividends

HCA Healthcare Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.06% institutions for HCA Healthcare Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at HCA for having 17.95 million shares of worth $4.31 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 6.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 14.84 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.56 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.72 million shares of worth $1.61 billion or 2.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.41 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.18 billion in the company or a holder of 2.27% of company’s stock.