Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Drops -3.15% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In recent trading session, Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) saw 0.92 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.52 trading at -$0.45 or -2.85% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.48B. That most recent trading price of FRO’s stock is at a discount of -24.29% from its 52-week high price of $19.29 and is indicating a premium of 51.8% from its 52-week low price of $7.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Frontline plc (FRO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.97 in the current quarter.

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.85%, in the last five days FRO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the stock touched $15.52 price level, adding 9.87% to its value on the day. Frontline plc’s shares saw a change of 27.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.15% in past 5-day. Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) showed a performance of -8.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.28 million shares which calculate 2.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.55% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $16.01 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.79. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -79.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.16% for stock’s current value.

Frontline plc (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Frontline plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 24.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 111.39% while that of industry is -7.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 9,800.00% in the current quarter and calculating 181.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -20.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $357.91 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $248.77 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $101.89 million and $154.21 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 251.30% while estimating it to be 61.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.90% during past 5 years.

FRO Dividends

Frontline plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.16% institutions for Frontline plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP is the top institutional holder at FRO for having 0.28 million shares of worth $3.44 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Lesa Sroufe & Co., which was holding about 0.18 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.99 million.