Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $4.01?

In recent trading session, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) saw 1.03 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.01 trading at -$0.09 or -2.20% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $801.63M. That most recent trading price of EXK’s stock is at a discount of -28.43% from its 52-week high price of $5.15 and is indicating a premium of 38.4% from its 52-week low price of $2.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.20%, in the last five days EXK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the stock touched $4.01 price level, adding 6.96% to its value on the day. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s shares saw a change of 23.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.96% in past 5-day. Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) showed a performance of 18.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.74 million shares which calculate 2.07 days to cover the short interests.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Endeavour Silver Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 29.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 225.00% while that of industry is -4.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -57.10% in the current quarter and calculating 128.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $52.9 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $54.36 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $57.74 million and $30.78 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -8.40% while estimating it to be 76.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.10% during past 5 years.

EXK Dividends

Endeavour Silver Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.31 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.31% institutions for Endeavour Silver Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at EXK for having 19.79 million shares of worth $79.65 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 10.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 5.51 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.19 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 9.83 million shares of worth $39.56 million or 5.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.16 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $32.86 million in the company or a holder of 4.30% of company’s stock.