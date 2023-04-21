Does Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Look Expensive At $9.00? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) saw 4.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.00 trading at $0.27 or 3.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $40.46B. That closing price of HLN’s stock is at a discount of -0.56% from its 52-week high price of $9.05 and is indicating a premium of 37.89% from its 52-week low price of $5.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.09%, in the last five days HLN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/20/23 when the stock touched $9.00 price level, adding 0.55% to its value on the day. Haleon plc’s shares saw a change of 12.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.86% in past 5-day. Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) showed a performance of 10.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.68 million shares which calculate 2.11 days to cover the short interests.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

HLN Dividends

Haleon plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.40% institutions for Haleon plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Dodge & Cox Inc is the top institutional holder at HLN for having 96.51 million shares of worth $868.59 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 2.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC, which was holding about 25.7 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $231.34 million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 63.92 million shares of worth $575.27 million or 1.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.5 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $76.52 million in the company or a holder of 0.18% of company’s stock.