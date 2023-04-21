Does DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Look Expensive At $33.00? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) saw 1.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.00 trading at $0.3 or 0.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.62B. That closing price of DICE’s stock is at a discount of -39.36% from its 52-week high price of $45.99 and is indicating a premium of 61.7% from its 52-week low price of $12.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 491.56K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.58 in the current quarter.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.92%, in the last five days DICE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/20/23 when the stock touched $33.00 price level, adding 2.28% to its value on the day. DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 5.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.74% in past 5-day. DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) showed a performance of 24.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.13 million shares which calculate 12.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $61.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $49.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $77.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -133.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -48.48% for stock’s current value.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DICE Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -2.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -26.76% while that of industry is 10.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -16.00% in the current quarter and calculating -13.80% decrease in the next quarter.

DICE Dividends

DICE Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 104.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 107.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 104.24% institutions for DICE Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at DICE for having 6.85 million shares of worth $213.69 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 14.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 5.2 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $162.16 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.48 million shares of worth $30.09 million or 3.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.84 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $17.11 million in the company or a holder of 1.77% of company’s stock.