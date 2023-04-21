Does Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Look Expensive At $0.41? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) saw 1.23 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.41 trading at $0.0 or 2.17% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $72.69M. That most recent trading price of CIDM’s stock is at a discount of -92.68% from its 52-week high price of $0.79 and is indicating a premium of 9.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 706.62K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.17%, in the last five days CIDM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/17/23 when the stock touched $0.41 price level, adding 8.87% to its value on the day. Cinedigm Corp.’s shares saw a change of 6.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.75% in past 5-day. Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) showed a performance of -2.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.95 million shares which calculate 5.25 days to cover the short interests.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 200.00% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 30.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17.83 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.51 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $16.85 million and $13.59 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.80% while estimating it to be -0.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 102.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

CIDM Dividends

Cinedigm Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between June 26 and June 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.32% institutions for Cinedigm Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CIDM for having 6.97 million shares of worth $2.7 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 3.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.04 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.79 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.81 million shares of worth $1.9 million or 2.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.88 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.74 million in the company or a holder of 1.05% of company’s stock.