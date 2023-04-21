Do You Like Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) At $0.60?

In last trading session, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) saw 1.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.60 trading at -$0.06 or -8.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $42.49M. That closing price of GSMG’s stock is at a discount of -156.67% from its 52-week high price of $1.54 and is indicating a premium of 30.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.53%, in the last five days GSMG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the stock touched $0.60 price level, adding 52.0% to its value on the day. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -58.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.19% in past 5-day. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) showed a performance of -16.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 1.18 days to cover the short interests.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1150.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1150.0% for stock’s current value.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $153.01 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $153.01 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

GSMG Dividends

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 61.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.06% institutions for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Maven Securities Limited is the top institutional holder at GSMG for having 4.24 million shares of worth $6.19 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 6.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS OConnor LLC, which was holding about 1.07 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.56 million.