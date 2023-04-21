Do You Like Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) At $1.81?

In recent trading session, Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) saw 1.51 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.81 trading at $0.15 or 9.04% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $26.66M. That most recent trading price of AZYO’s stock is at a discount of -397.79% from its 52-week high price of $9.01 and is indicating a premium of 39.23% from its 52-week low price of $1.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 94510.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 269.23K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.54 in the current quarter.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.04%, in the last five days AZYO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/21/23 when the stock touched $1.81 price level, adding 10.4% to its value on the day. Aziyo Biologics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -57.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.26% in past 5-day. Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) showed a performance of 52.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.14 million shares which calculate 0.24 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 84.92% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -562.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -562.98% for stock’s current value.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aziyo Biologics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -74.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 18.07% while that of industry is 12.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 10.00% in the current quarter and calculating 49.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.7 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $11.49 million and $12.64 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 19.20% while estimating it to be 18.70% for the next quarter.

AZYO Dividends

Aziyo Biologics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.60% institutions for Aziyo Biologics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Birchview Capital, LP is the top institutional holder at AZYO for having 1.52 million shares of worth $6.44 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 12.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Endurant Capital Management, LP, which was holding about 1.26 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.35 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 62866.0 shares of worth $0.45 million or 0.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24900.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.18 million in the company or a holder of 0.26% of company’s stock.